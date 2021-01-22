DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,165,000 after acquiring an additional 138,567 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after acquiring an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

