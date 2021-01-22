DNB Markets Downgrades Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) to Hold

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.23. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

