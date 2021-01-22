Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) (CVE:DV) Trading Down 2.7%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) (CVE:DV)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73. 154,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 262,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.90 million and a PE ratio of -12.17.

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) Company Profile (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden project covering an area of 8,800 hectares, as well as an option to acquire up to 100% interest in the Musketeer property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada; and Big Bulk project covering an area of 2,640 hectares in 7 mineral claims situated in Canada.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolly Varden Silver Co. (DV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.