Domani Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up about 0.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 233,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Ares Capital by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 149,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,590. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,047. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

