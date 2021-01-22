Domani Wealth LLC Has $24.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 5.0% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $24,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% in the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 903,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,195. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.56 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

