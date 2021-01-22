Domani Wealth LLC Invests $266,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CATH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH remained flat at $$47.41 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,173. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.34.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

