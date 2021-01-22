Domani Wealth LLC Sells 2,651 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $140.10. The company had a trading volume of 971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,695. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

