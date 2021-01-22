Domani Wealth LLC Sells 428 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 112,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 148.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,604. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

