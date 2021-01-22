Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,896. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.49. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.36.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

