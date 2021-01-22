Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.7% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 4,145,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,596. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

