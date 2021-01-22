Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $653.97 Million

Brokerages expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce $653.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $656.60 million and the lowest is $652.14 million. Donaldson posted sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.64. The company had a trading volume of 412,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,670. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Donaldson by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Donaldson by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,951,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,281,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.