DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $126,108,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.83. 47,124,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

