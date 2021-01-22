DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $1.72 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE:GFL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,680. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

