DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $4.19 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,580 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $254.08. 1,681,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.71 and its 200-day moving average is $242.12. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

