DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 1,260 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $329,736,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,579,000 after buying an additional 57,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after buying an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.13.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $501,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $316,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,354 shares of company stock valued at $55,185,594 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded up $17.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,031,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,730. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $263.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

