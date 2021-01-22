DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 3,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,135 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 71.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after buying an additional 2,285,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

