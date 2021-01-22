DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 484 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 2.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in BCE were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in BCE by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in BCE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 75,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on BCE in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BCE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. The stock had a trading volume of 752,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

