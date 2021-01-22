DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes $353,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.91. 3,254,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

