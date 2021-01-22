Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $125.32. The stock had a trading volume of 615,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

