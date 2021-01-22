Dragonchain Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a market cap of $16.14 million and approximately $124,226.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00067092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $189.67 or 0.00585320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00043692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,345.70 or 0.04152854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016448 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

DRGN is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.