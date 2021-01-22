DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) PT Raised to $19.50 at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $18.50 to $19.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.54 million, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.90. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

