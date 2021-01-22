Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases 144 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,660 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $355.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $347.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.16. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

