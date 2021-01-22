Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,128,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,053,000 after acquiring an additional 992,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,378,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

