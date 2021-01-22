Eagle Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 2.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,708,069 shares of company stock valued at $153,259,104. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.20.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $257.94 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.16 and its 200 day moving average is $237.13. The company has a market cap of $169.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

