Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 554 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,819,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,977,000 after buying an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after buying an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,586,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,910,000 after acquiring an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.