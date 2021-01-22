EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.70.

EGP traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,023. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

