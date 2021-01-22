EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to Buy by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $158.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.70.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $138.50 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average is $133.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,008.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

