easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 934 at Credit Suisse Group

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 934 ($12.20) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 910.65 ($11.90).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 807.20 ($10.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -3.04. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 656.30.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

