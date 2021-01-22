ebakus (EBK) Price Up 261.9% This Week

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded up 270.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ebakus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ebakus has a total market capitalization of $19,343.18 and approximately $28.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ebakus has traded up 261.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ebakus Coin Profile

ebakus is a coin. ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 coins. The Reddit community for ebakus is https://reddit.com/