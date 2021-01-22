ebakus (EBK) Price Up 261.9% This Week

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded up 270.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ebakus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ebakus has a total market capitalization of $19,343.18 and approximately $28.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ebakus has traded up 261.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00069337 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.28 or 0.00584010 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006001 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00044501 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.22 or 0.04339253 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017003 BTC.
ebakus Coin Profile
ebakus is a coin. ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 coins. The Reddit community for ebakus is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Users can stake EBK tokens to vote for the infrastructure and participate in ebakus governance, additionally accounts with staked EBK tokens can send transactions with less proof of work which results in better User experience. The more tokens are held the faster the transaction gets confirmed (until baseline). Ebakus blocks are produced by a council of 21 block-producers, the 21 members are elected by EBK holders. The council votes on the validity of blocks to reach consensus. “
Buying and Selling ebakus
ebakus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebakus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ebakus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ebakus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ebakus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ebakus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.