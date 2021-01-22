ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) Trading 8.5% Higher

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.54. 306,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 87,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $87.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.20.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%.

About ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

