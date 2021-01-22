Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 7,647 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $1,522,976.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,076,646.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.57.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

