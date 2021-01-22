Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) PT Raised to $13.00 at B. Riley

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $235.19 million, a PE ratio of -135.17 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $8.45.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the third quarter worth $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 460,193 shares during the period.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.