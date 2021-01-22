Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Trading 11.4% Higher

Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) were up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $5.67. Approximately 3,120,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 876% from the average daily volume of 319,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

The company has a market cap of $58.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 1,928.79% and a negative return on equity of 110.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edesa Biotech stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 120,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Edesa Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

