Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 47,206 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $136.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.64. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.67.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

