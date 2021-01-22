Edgeware Price Tops $0.0146 on Major Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $79.01 million and $1.92 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00068305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00580242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005943 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.24 or 0.04237903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,957,233,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,402,347,391 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

Edgeware can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

