eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 8.3%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares were up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.90 and last traded at $77.94. Approximately 1,303,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 720,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.58.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth about $6,027,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

