Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ (EIGR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EIGR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $343.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 431.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

