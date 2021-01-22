Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

EGO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5,070.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $117,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth $169,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

