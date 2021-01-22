Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Elemental Royalties from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Elemental Royalties stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Elemental Royalties has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Elemental Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Royalties Corp. operates as a gold focused royalty company. The company has a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets in Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya, and Western Australia. Elemental Royalties Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

