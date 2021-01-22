Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Elkem ASA has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Silicones, Silicon Materials, Foundry Products and Carbon. Its products include silicones, ferrosilicones, foundry alloys, carbon materials, and microsilica products. The company also engages in sale of electric power, as well as supplies heat in the form of steam and hot water.

