Ellen F. Siminoff Sells 5,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,132.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,498,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,997 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,625 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 368,730 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,059,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

