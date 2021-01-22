Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 53 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,849,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,117,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,881,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $446.82 on Friday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $451.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.83.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.