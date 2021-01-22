Ellis Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $294.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.59. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $295.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

