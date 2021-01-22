Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $112,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 178,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

MDLZ stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

