Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,454,000 after purchasing an additional 26,521 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $364.86 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $365.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.32 and its 200-day moving average is $319.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.