Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $48.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

