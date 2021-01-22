Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 103.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $113.80 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average is $113.53.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

