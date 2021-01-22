Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 264 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1,097.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.