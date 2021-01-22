Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 73 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.53 and a 200-day moving average of $221.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $99.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

