Ellis Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $63.52 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

